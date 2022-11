Robinson agreed Sunday with the Heat on a two-way contract, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson will occupy the two-way slot that belonged to Dru Smith, who was waived in a corresponding move. With Omer Yurtseven (ankle) set to undergo surgery and in line to miss significant time, Robinson will provide another depth option at center for the Heat. However, Robinson is unlikely to unseat Dewayne Dedmon for the top backup role behind starter Bam Adebayo.