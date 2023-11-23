Robinson amassed 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 victory over the Cavaliers.

Robinson played a starring role off the bench in the blowout victory, outplaying fill-in starter Thomas Bryant. With Bam Adebayo (hip) sidelined, it was Robinson who took full advantage of the situation. While it does appear as though he is the third-string center right now, common sense says that he should usurp Bryant at some point. Until then, he can be left alone in all standard formats.