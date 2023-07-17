Robinson put up 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-78 win over the Trail Blazers.

Robinson put together an impressive Summer League, and this game was no exception, leading the team in scoring, rebounds and assists. He was featured in 31 games during the 2022-23 season and will battle with Thomas Bryant for minutes off the bench this season.