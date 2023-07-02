The Heat have signed Robinson to a standard NBA contract to eliminate his two-way status, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat had three open spots for minimum contracts and decided to use one of them in the big man, who averaged 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds across 31 appearances during the 2022-23 season with the Heat while also featuring regularly for Sioux Falls in the G League. Plus, having Robinson on a standard deal allows the Heat to use their three two-way spots in Jamal Cain, Dru Smith and Jamaree Bouyea.