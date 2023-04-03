Robinson tallied 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks over 37 minutes of Sunday's 110-105 loss to the Vipers.

Robinson was incredible in the Skyforce's semifinal loss, corralling team-highs in points, rebounds and blocks. With around a week left in the NBA season and Sioux Falls eliminated from the G League playoffs, expect Robinson to make use of his two-way contract and rejoin the Miami Heat for the rest of their campaign.