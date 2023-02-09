Robinson (thumb) finished with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 116-111 win over the Pacers.
Robinson made a speedier-than-expected recovery from a fractured right thumb, missing just two games before reclaiming the backup center role Wednesday. The rookie out of Fresno State is still signed to a two-way deal, but given that he's been a regular in the rotation since mid-December, the Heat will likely upgrade him to a standard NBA contract before the end of the season.
