Robinson scored 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3PT) to go with nine rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes of Saturday's 144-119 win over Stockton.

Robinson struggled with efficiency in Saturday's win, shooting just 35 percent from the field on 17 shots while failing to get to the charity stripe. In four regular season appearances for the Skyforce, Robinson has averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 29.1 minutes.