Robinson is out for Friday's Summer League game versus the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson had been one of Miami's standout performers in the Summer League but won't play Friday due to an undisclosed reason. The second-year big man made 31 appearances for the Heat in 2022-23.
More News
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Dominant against Bucks•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Dominant outing in Summer League•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Signs standard contract•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Snags massive double-double•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Hampered by foul trouble•
-
Heat's Orlando Robinson: Posts massive line in playoff opener•