Tucker (knee) will play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tucker exited Game 2 with a bruised knee, but he's feeling good enough to take the court. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will also be available for Miami. Since the start of Round 2, Tucker is averaging 7.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.6 minutes.