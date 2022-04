Tucker (calf) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker missed the final two games of the regular season with the calf injury, but he didn't appear to be bothered by the issue during his return to the starting lineup for Game 1. The veteran forward totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's win. He'll likely garner a similar role in Game 2.