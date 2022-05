Tucker (calf) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker continues to deal with a calf injury, but he'll be able to play through the issue for a sixth consecutive game. He'll presumably remain in the starting five for Game 2 after he averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game to begin the postseason.