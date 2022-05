Tucker (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Celtics.

Once again, there's no reason to believe Tucker is still bothered by his calf injury, but the Heat continue to list him on the injury report anyway. It's unclear if this is a misplaced effort at gamesmanship by Miami, but Tucker's status is not in any jeopardy. The defensive-minded veteran averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 made threes per game in Round 2 against Philly.