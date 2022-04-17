Tucker (calf) will warm up with the intention of playing Sunday in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series with the Hawks.

One of five players listed as questionable or probable in advance of the Heat's postseason opener, Tucker should be good to go as long as his calf doesn't prove too bothersome during pregame warmups. Tucker was sidelined for the Heat's final two regular-season games due to a right calf strain, but he should reclaim his familiar role as the team's starting power forward Sunday.