Tucker posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-100 win over the Kings.

Tucker continues to land on the injury report with knee irritation, but he hasn't missed a game since March 3. However, his production has been modest, as he's averaged just 5.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.