Tucker is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers due to knee irritation, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker had been dealing with a calf issue throughout the playoffs, but now the veteran is listed on the injury report with a knee issue. Regardless, he's appeared in every game of the postseason so far and has averaged 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes.