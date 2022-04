Tucker (calf) didn't practice Friday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Tucker continues to battle a calf injury, but he played in all five games of the opening-round series against the Hawks and averaged 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. His status for Game 1 against the 76ers will likely become clearer when Miami releases its first injury report for Monday.