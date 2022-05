Tucker (calf) will warm up with the intention to play in Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker -- along with the rest of the Heat players listed as questionable -- will warm up ahead of Friday's Game 3 and is expected to play. The veteran recorded six points, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's Game 2 victory.