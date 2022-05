Tucker (calf) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker hasn't missed any time during the playoffs and does not appear to be injured, yet the Heat continue to include him on every injury report. Tucker is coming off of a 10-point, seven-assist, four-rebound, one-steal effort in Tuesday's Game 5 blowout win.