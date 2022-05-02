Tucker (calf) will be available for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

A calf issue began bothering the veteran during Miami's Round 1 series against Atlanta, and he was considered questionable coming into the week. Even so, there was never much doubt that Tucker would push through to play in Game 1, and that will, indeed, be the case. Tucker closed the series against the Hawks with averages of 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 threes in 28.2 minutes per contest.