Tucker (knee) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Tucker will play in Game 5 despite his consistent presence on Miami's injury report this postseason. The veteran will look to help Miami take a 3-2 series lead after contributing zero points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal over just 21 minutes during Monday's Game 4 loss.