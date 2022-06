Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Heat and enter free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward's time in Miami is coming to an end after just one season with the team. Tucker reportedly has several contending teams expected to compete after him this offseason. The 37-year-old averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over 71 showings last season.