Coach Erik Spoelstra said Tucker (knee) will warm up "with the intention to play" ahead of Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker sustained a knee bruise in Thursday's Game 2 and was questionable ahead of Game 3, but it appears as though he'll be able to play through the issue. Over 13 appearances since the start of the playoffs, he's averaged 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.