Tucker (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker continues to battle a calf injury, but he's played in all six of Miami's postseason games so far. The defensive-minded forward posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's Game 1 win, and barring a major setback, he'll likely garner a similar role in Game 2.