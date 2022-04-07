Tucker was diagnosed with a strained calf and will be re-evaluated in a week, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker will miss Miami's final two regular-season games but could be ready for the start of the playoffs. In theory, the Heat should be locked into a soft first-round matchup, but Brooklyn's presence in the play-in games complicates the start of the playoffs in the East -- a matchup Tucker would be key for against Kevin Durant. In his absence, Markieff Morris (hip) figures to see more run.