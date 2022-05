Tucker suffered a knee contusion and will not return to Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Celtics.

Tucker was forced to exit Game 2 in the third quarter following a left knee contusion. The veteran will not return to action, which means that Caleb Martin will likely see an uptick in minutes. The extent of the injury remains unclear at this time. Tucker left Game 2 with five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes of action.