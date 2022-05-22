Tucker closed Saturday's 109-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 38 minutes.

Tucker registered his best scoring output of the entire playoff run and did it in a game where the Heat needed all the help following Jimmy Butler's knee injury. Tucker's contributions often go beyond the box score, but there's no question he'd become an even more valuable player if he can put up these numbers on a regular basis. For what it's worth, he has scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances.