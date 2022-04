Tucker (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks.

The Heat continue to list Tucker as questionable on a game-to-game basis, but there's been little indication that his status has truly been in any jeopardy. Across the first four games of the opening-round series, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.3 minutes.