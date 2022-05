Tucker (calf) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker continues to battle a calf injury, but he played in all five games of the opening-round series against the Hawks and averaged 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. The defensive-minded forward is one of six Heat players listed as questionable, so as of now, it's unclear what their rotation will look like.