Tucker (knee) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tucker left Game 2 due to a knee bruise after playing 22 minutes, and his status is up in the air for Game 3. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is also questionable. If Tucker sits out, more minutes could be in store for Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and/or Markieff Morris.