Tucker (calf) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker was unavailable for the final two games of the regular season due to his calf injury, but he's played through the issue in Miami's first two postseason matchups. In his first two playoff appearances of the year, Tucker averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.