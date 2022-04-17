Tucker finished Sunday's 115-91 victory over Atlanta with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

Tucker was brought to the Heat for his toughness, experience and playoff pedigree, but there's no question Miami will certainly take it when he has games like this one. Expecting these numbers from Tucker would be a stretch going forward, and he is not going to go perfect from deep with regularity either, but he can be a strong producer on both ends of the court for the Heat. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.