Tucker amassed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 victory over the 76ers.

After three straight single-digit performances, Tucker notched his fifth outing with at least 10 points of the postseason. The defensive-minded forward also dished out a team-high seven assists, falling one short of his season high. Through 10 postseason contests, Tucker has averaged 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.6 minutes.