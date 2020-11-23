Eboua agreed Monday with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

A 20-year-old forward from Cameroon, Eboua joined the 2020 NBA Draft pool as an early entrant, but he wasn't among the 60 players selected Wednesday. Rather than continuing his career overseas in Italy, Eboua will still make the jump to North America after the Heat gave him the opportunity to join the club for training camp. Eboua isn't a serious candidate to make the team's opening-night roster, but he'll likely have a spot waiting for him with the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.