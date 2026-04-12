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Heat's Pelle Larsson: Added to injury report
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RotoWire Staff
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Larsson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami due to a right lower-leg contusion.
Larsson's late addition to the injury report isn't a good sign ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware would both be in line for more minutes if Larsson is unable to play.