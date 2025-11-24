default-cbs-image
Larsson amassed six points (2-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 victory over the 76ers.

Although Larsson's shot was not falling Sunday, he dished a season-high eight assists and tied his season-high for rebounds. Larsson continues to find ways to contribute other than scoring, and will likely continue to play in the starting lineup with the return of Tyler Herro (ankle).

