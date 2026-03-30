Larsson (triceps) is available for Monday's game versus Philadelphia.

Larsson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 135-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers. With Norman Powell (illness) ruled out once again, Larsson will likely find himself back in the starting lineup. In 49 starts during the campaign, the 25-year-old has averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.