Larsson supplied 13 points (3-3 FG, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 11 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 preseason win over the Raptors.

Larsson came off the bench and only played in the first half Saturday, though he was productive in his limited run. The 25-year-old swingman finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer while tying for the team lead in steals. He's expected to play a sizable role with Miami's second unit and could take on increased ball-handling duties in his third year in the league.