Larsson (finger) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Larsson popped up on Friday's injury report due to an injury to his left middle finger, but the second-year pro has been cleared to play Saturday. He has started in each of the Heat's last five games, and over that span he has averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 28.4 minutes per game, though he's gone 0-for-10 from three-point range over that span.