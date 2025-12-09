Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Cleared to play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Larsson (hip) will play Tuesday against the Magic.
Larsson will be back in the mix following a one-game absence. He was a full participant at Monday's practice and was previously listed as probable. With this news, Nikola Jovic could see his minutes reduced Tuesday.