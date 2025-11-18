Larsson produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over New York.

Larsson seems to have found a role in Miami's starting lineup, as this was his 11th straight start, and the second-year guard out of Arizona is finding ways to make an impact even if he's struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis. Larsson has scored in double digits in seven of those 11 contests, and he seems to be getting in a groove from deep as well. He's on a run of three straight games draining at least two three-pointers. If he stays dialed in from beyond the arc, that will open up his opportunities to contribute regularly on offense.