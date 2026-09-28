Larsson said Monday that he's prepared for the season and expects to play some point guard, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Larsson was a regular in the starting lineup last season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.7 steals across 26.4 minutes per game in 70 regular-season appearances (54 starts). Although the Heat are projected to start Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Larsson figures to handle sizable playing time whether he starts or not. The Heat gave up Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jaquez as part of the trade for Antetokounmpo, leaving them with fewer ballhandlers ahead of the 2026-27 season. Antetokounmpo should have the ball in his hands often, and Mitchell is likely to see plenty of on-ball responsibilities. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Larsson's role expand this season.