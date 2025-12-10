Larsson (ankle) did not return to Tuesday's 117-108 NBA Cup quarterfinals loss to the Magic. He finished with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes.

Larsson sprained his left ankle during the second quarter of Tuesday's game, and he was not cleared by medical staff to return. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but he could miss the Heat's next game, which will take place Sunday against the loser of the Knicks vs. Raptors matchup.