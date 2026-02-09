Heat's Pelle Larsson: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson (elbow) is doubtful for Monday's game against Utah.
Larsson is expected to remain on the shelf while nursing an elbow bruise. With this news, the Heat could rely more on Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio.
