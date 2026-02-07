Heat's Pelle Larsson: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson (elbow) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Larsson didn't return to Friday's 98-96 loss to the Celtics after exiting with 5:01 remaining in the second quarter due to a right elbow contusion. It sounds like the Heat will be cautious for the first leg of this back-to-back set, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to play the following day against the Jazz.
