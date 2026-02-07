Larsson didn't return to Friday's 98-96 loss to the Celtics after exiting with 5:01 remaining in the second quarter due to a right elbow contusion. He finished with zero points, five rebounds and three assists over 12 minutes.

The severity of the bruised elbow isn't known, but the injury puts Larsson at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Wizards. If Larsson ends up being sidelined for the first time since Jan. 3, the Heat would likely have more playing time on the wing available for two-way player Myron Gardner, who logged just six minutes Friday.