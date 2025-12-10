Larsson exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Larsson stepped on a teammate's foot and turned his ankle before limping to the locker room with 4:21 remaining in the second. If the second-year swingman is unable to return, Jaime Jaquez and Simone Fontecchio could see increased playing time the rest of the way. Larsson can be considered questionable to return until further notice.