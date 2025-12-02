Larsson won't return to Monday's game against the Clippers due to a left foot sprain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He'll finish with five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists in eight minutes.

Larsson picked up the injury at some point in the first half and can be considered day-to-day until further notice. Look for Jaime Jaquez and Dru Smith to pick up a few additional minutes with Larsson shut down for the rest of the night.