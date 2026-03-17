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section: | slug: heats-pelle-larsson-good-to-go-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Heat's Pelle Larsson: Good to go Tuesday
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1 min read
Larsson (elbow) is good to go Tuesday against the Hornets.
Larsson was able to shed his probable tag for this contest. He'll be on the streaming radar Tuesday with Andrew Wiggins (toe) sidelined and Bam Adebayo (calf) considered doubtful.
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