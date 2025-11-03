Larsson had 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 loss to the Lakers.

Making his third straight start in place of Norman Powell (groin), Larsson delivered a second strong performance, with two 17-point efforts sandwiched around a five-point dud against the Spurs on Thursday. The second-year forward is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.7 threes in 27.7 minutes a contest as part of the starting five while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor, but his workload and usage will likely crater once Powell is cleared to return.