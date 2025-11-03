Heat's Pelle Larsson: Hits for 17 in Sunday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson had 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 loss to the Lakers.
Making his third straight start in place of Norman Powell (groin), Larsson delivered a second strong performance, with two 17-point efforts sandwiched around a five-point dud against the Spurs on Thursday. The second-year forward is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 boards, 4.0 assists and 1.7 threes in 27.7 minutes a contest as part of the starting five while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor, but his workload and usage will likely crater once Powell is cleared to return.
More News
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Starting sans Powell•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Returns to reserve role•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Nets 14 points in 21 minutes•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Joins starting lineup•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Cleared to play vs. San Antonio•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Limited at Tuesday's practice•