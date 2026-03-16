Heat's Pelle Larsson: Likely to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a bruised left elbow.
The Heat are likely to check back with Larsson to see how he's feeling closer to Tuesday's tipoff. He's scored in double figures in six consecutive games, keeping Larsson on the streaming radar in most fantasy settings, especially while Andrew Wiggins (toe) remains out.
More News
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Strikes for 28 points in victory•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Keeps producing•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Holding onto starting role•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Pops for 20 in win over Houston•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Solid line in first unit•
-
Heat's Pelle Larsson: Puts up 12 points in return•